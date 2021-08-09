New vice-president of FTCCI

Industrialist Meela Jayadev has been unanimously elected vice-president of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) for 2021-2022.

Managing director of Sudhakar Irrigation Systems and Director of Sudhakar PVC Products and Sudhakar Polymers Pvt, Mr. Jayadev served as a managing committee member for more than 15 years and chaired various expert committees of the Federation. He is also an active member of All India Plastics Manufacturer’s Association and Andhra Pradesh Plastics Manufacturers Association, FTCCI said in a release on Monday.