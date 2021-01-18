New VC of vet varsity assumes charge

V. Ravinder Reddy

HYDERABAD

18 January 2021 22:27 IST

Vanguru Ravinder Reddy assumed office as the new Vice-Chancellor of P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana State Veterinary University here on Monday.

A native of Kalwarala village of Veepanagandla mandal in Wanaparthy district, Dr. Reddy holds a doctorate degree in veterinary science. He retired on attaining the age of superannuation two years ago after serving as professor in the Poultry department of the University.

He also served as the dean of Korutla Veterinary College, dean of Veterinary Sciences in the university and also as the registrar of the University.

Advertising

Advertising

In-charge VC and secretary of Animal Husbandry Anita Rajendra handed over the charge to Mr. Reddy on Monday.