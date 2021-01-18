Hyderabad

New VC of vet varsity assumes charge

V. Ravinder Reddy  

Vanguru Ravinder Reddy assumed office as the new Vice-Chancellor of P.V. Narasimha Rao Telangana State Veterinary University here on Monday.

A native of Kalwarala village of Veepanagandla mandal in Wanaparthy district, Dr. Reddy holds a doctorate degree in veterinary science. He retired on attaining the age of superannuation two years ago after serving as professor in the Poultry department of the University.

He also served as the dean of Korutla Veterinary College, dean of Veterinary Sciences in the university and also as the registrar of the University.

In-charge VC and secretary of Animal Husbandry Anita Rajendra handed over the charge to Mr. Reddy on Monday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2021 10:28:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/new-vc-of-vet-varsity-assumes-charge/article33603192.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY