New urban local bodies to also glow with LED streetlights

Telanagana can boast of an annual energy saving of about 105.44 million units, or more than 60% energy savings target, thereby saving about ₹73.81 crore per annum in addition to emission reduction of estimated 1,10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

This is the ‘green’ achievement of the 72 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State after they moved away from conventional streetlighting to the more energy efficient Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) with the assistance provided by the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EEL), a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Power.

About 3.57 lakh streetlights of these municipalities were retrofitted to LEDs in the first phase which was completed a couple of years ago, and now, another memorandum of understanding has been signed with the EEL for similar transformation in the newly formed 67 ULBs merging the neighbouring Gram Panchayats.

There are about 1.44 lakh conventional streetlights in new municipalities which have to be converted into LEDs and the work is expected to commence soon, according to Director of Municipal Administration T.K. Sreedevi.

Soon, there are likely to be more than five lakh LED streetlights in the State, substantially reducing the power bills besides being eco-friendly.

Senior municipal officials pointed out that the conversion to LEDs has also led to savings from purchasing streetlights, fixtures, repairs and reinstallation labour costs as the EEL will be operating and maintaining the LED streetlights for up to seven years free of cost to the respective ULBs.

A 95% ‘glowing’ has been reported after the LEDs were installed in the municipalities and it has led to introduction of advanced technology control and monitoring system with a total of 13,649 Centralized Control an Monitoring System(CCMS) installed so that the glow of 3.51 lakh is reflected on a dashboard.

It was also pointed out that since the LED project envisages ‘pay as you save’ mode, the ULBs will get 25% of the revenue from savings accrued from its own energy bills during the seven-year period.