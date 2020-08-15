New turn to Karimnagar land grab case

HYDERABAD

15 August 2020 23:07 IST

Police book case of trespass against two following a complaint

The allegations of grabbing graveyard land in Karimnagar town outskirts took a new twist with police registering a criminal case following a complaint lodged by a person representing former MLA Sana Maruthi’s family members.

A case under Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 427 (causing damage by mischief) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the police against two persons Kotha Jaipal Reddy and D. Laxma Reddy.

They were accused of trespassing into the former legislator’s land on town fringes along the Karimnagar-Peddapally bypass road.

Advertising

Advertising

Technically the land comes under the limits of Bommakal gram panchayat. Already, complaints of grabbing lands of government and private persons in this village flooded the district administration.

Victim of mafia

Village sarpanch Srinivas was arrested and taken into custody for interrogation twice by the police.

District Collector K. Shashanka ordered inquiry into the allegations of illegal occupation of lands in Bommakal following news reports and agitation by some land owners.

In the fresh instance, in which the police filed a First Information Report, a former legislator turned out to be the victim of alleged land mafia.

A person K. Janardhan Reddy, holding General Power of Attorney for the land of Sana Laxmi, wife of Sana Maruthi, lodged the complaint.

Sana Laxmi owns 5.36 acres and 1.04 acres in survey numbers 723 and 724 respectively in Bommakal.

A compound wall was also built around the property. The GPA holder charged that Kotha Jaipal Reddy and Laxma Reddy tried to grab the land under survey no 723.

What raised eyebrows in the controversy of grabbing the lands of an ex-MLA is the complainant pointing an accusing finger at Revenue officials.

‘Mistakenly taken over’

In a petition to the police, Ms. Laxmi charged that the accused ‘won over’ the revenue authorities and got the land in survey number 724 mutated in the names of the daughters of another deceased ex-MLA Nalumachu Kondaiah.

At the behest of the alleged land grabbers, the former MLA’s legal heirs sold two acres of land under survey number 724 to others, she charged .

According to the complaint, the deceased former MLA had lands in survey numbers 722 and 724.

The district administration took possession of the lands, declaring them surplus under land ceiling Act.

Ms. Laxmi contended that, by mistake, revenue authorities had taken over the lands belonging to her instead of Mr. Kondaiah. From revenue authorities, the matter went to High Court where it was adjudicated and officials were instructed to take over lands of Mr. Kondaiah, the complainant said.

Interestingly, revenue records show that the land of Mr. Kondaiah (which he had to forgo or claimed to have surrendered) was being used as graveyard for over past two decades.