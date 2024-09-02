GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New terminal at Hyderabad airport for private jet owners and passengers

Published - September 02, 2024 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad airport’s new general aviation terminal designed exclusively for private jet owners and passengers.

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has launched a new general aviation terminal designed exclusively for private jet owners and passengers.

The terminal, which spans 11,234 square feet, is located beside the RGIA terminal and offers a private entrance and car park. The terminal features a lounge, private lounges, separate corridors for arrivals and departures, check-in counters, immigration and customs facilities, hand baggage processing, security clearance, a breathalyser testing facility for crew, staff lounges, duty-free shopping options and dedicated Wi-Fi. 

To further enhance passenger experience, a chauffeur service has been provided to transport passengers directly to and from their aircraft, eliminating the need for queues or delays, according to the airport officials.

“Hyderabad is one of the thriving economic powerhouses with the second highest concentration of ultra-high net worth individuals [HNIs] and thriving pharmaceutical and IT industries. Development of Global Capability Centres in the region by MNCs have boosted private jet movements. The terminal will serve as an extension of luxury for many of our frequent HNI travellers,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

