New Telangana party planned

A new political party with an aim to unite people and social forces that genuinely worked for the cause of separate Telangana and have subsequently been ignored by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti appears to be on the anvil.

Telangana activist and former TRS polit bureau member Ch. Sudhakar is working out the modalities to establish the political party to be announced on June 2, coinciding with the State Formation Day.

The proposed party is to serve as platform for pro-Telangana forces that made significant contributions in the struggle for separate statehood.

“People are vexed with empty promises made by this government. There is a political vacuum in the State and we want to give representation to those who had been ignored in spite of making sacrifices for the cause of separate Telangana,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Political realignment

According to him, there would be political realignment in the future giving scope for other political parties to enter. The proposed political outfit is being planned to fill that vacuum.

The TRS government had failed on several counts as was evident from the state of affairs in education, health and other key sectors forming part of the human development index while a majority of elected representatives could not have their say in their respective jurisdiction, he explained.

Andhra businessmen

In addition, there was discrimination against budding entrepreneurs from Telangana as the government continues to entertain the industrialists of Andhra origin even after the formation of the new State.

This could be seen from the manner in which contractors from Andhra Pradesh were being awarded contracts for all the major projects in Telangana.

Wide variance

“There is no comparison between the picture that was promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the actual ground reality,” he said.

Dr. Sudhakar said they were in touch with stalwarts like Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) chairman M. Kodandaram, activist Vimalakka and others for guidance and the response has been positive.

Mobilise leaders

They were planning to mobilise leaders, activists and social forces that worked for separate Telangana to become members of the new party as this could also help in building base from the grass roots level, he said.