New tech to track vaccine shipments

Singapore startup to help track packages in real time

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL), has announced partnership with Singapore-based technology startup StaTwig to roll out a new technology-based solution for tracking and monitoring of vaccine shipments handled at the airport’s cargo terminal.

The MoU giving effect to the partnership was signed by CEO of GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Saurabh Kumar, and StaTwig co-founders — Sid Chakravarthy and Nrupul Ponugoti — on Thursday. The next-gen blockchain technology is to be leveraged through this pact to deliver enhanced track and trace solution and real time monitoring of vaccine shipments.

The development assumes significance given Hyderabad’s position as one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers globally, with the region set to produce over 3.5 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next couple of years to aid the global battle against the pandemic, a press release said.