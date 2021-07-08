Hyderabad

New sub-post office inaugurated at IIT Hyderabad

The sub post-office inaugurated at IITH in Sangareddy in district on on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

A new sub-post office was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) on Thursday with a new PIN code 502284. It will provide delivery mails which are received from various places of India as well as other countries. Small Saving Schemes which will help all generations/categories of public, life insurances which are more beneficial schemes compared to any other insurance scheme in the market will be provided.

Besides these, it will also provide unique facilities like, Aadhaar Enabled Payments System (AEPS is a payment service that allows a bank customer to use Aadhaar as his/ her identity to access his/ her Aadhaar enabled bank account and perform basic banking transactions like balance inquiry, cash withdrawal, remittances through a Business Correspondent) through IPPB micro-ATM.

The sub post-office was inaugurated by Prof. B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and S. Rajendra Kumar, CPMG, Telangana Circle. Dr. P.V.S. Reddy, PMG, Hyderabad HQ Region and Commodore Manohar Nambiar (Retd.), Registrar, IITH were present


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 6:48:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/new-sub-post-office-inaugurated-at-iit-hyderabad/article35215774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY