New sub-post office inaugurated at IIT Hyderabad

A new sub-post office was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) on Thursday with a new PIN code 502284. It will provide delivery mails which are received from various places of India as well as other countries. Small Saving Schemes which will help all generations/categories of public, life insurances which are more beneficial schemes compared to any other insurance scheme in the market will be provided.

Besides these, it will also provide unique facilities like, Aadhaar Enabled Payments System (AEPS is a payment service that allows a bank customer to use Aadhaar as his/ her identity to access his/ her Aadhaar enabled bank account and perform basic banking transactions like balance inquiry, cash withdrawal, remittances through a Business Correspondent) through IPPB micro-ATM.

The sub post-office was inaugurated by Prof. B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and S. Rajendra Kumar, CPMG, Telangana Circle. Dr. P.V.S. Reddy, PMG, Hyderabad HQ Region and Commodore Manohar Nambiar (Retd.), Registrar, IITH were present