New study on bacterial species of the intestine

Probed genotoxic strains involved in colorectal cancer tumorigenesis

Various bacterial species residing in the human intestine, including genotoxic strains of E.coli, have been reported to be involved in colorectal cancer tumorigenesis.

A University of Hyderabad (UoH) research team led by Niyaz Ahmed of the department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, examined 4,000 genomes of genotoxic bacterial strains of E. coli using high-throughput comparative genomics and phylogenetic analyses to understand the prevalence and epidemiology of the bacteria that produce ‘colibactin’, a genotoxin that causes DNA breaks leading to cancer.

The UoH team gained crucial insights into the distribution, transfer, and maintenance of bacterial evolution as they harbour multiple virulence genes involved in pathogenesis and clinical implications of the infection.

Fewer strains

The good news, however, is that these types of strains are relatively small in number in nature as compared to other non-toxigenic E. coli populations, said a press release.

The study findings were published in the latest international journal, ‘mBio’ published by the American Society for Microbiology. Researchers from Robert Koch Institute, Berlin, Germany and Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune also participated in the study.