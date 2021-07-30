SANGAREDDY

30 July 2021 19:39 IST

New SP takes charge

Superintendent of Police M. Ramana Kumar took charge from outgoing IPS officer S Chandrasekhar Reddy here on Friday. He said that priority would be given to address people’s problems and they are free to approach the police with their grievances. He sought co-operation from each policeman in this regard. Meanwhile, as a mark of respect, senior officials pulled Chandrasekhar Reddy’s vehicle till the camp office.

