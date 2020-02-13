New site for parking sanitation vehicles in Sapthagiri colony

As the parking of sanitation vehicles such as garbage-collecting tractors and trucks on the municipal office premises was resulting in emitting of foul smell and shortage of parking space for visitors’ vehicles, the MCK has decided to relocate the sanitation vehicles on its own land in Sapthagiri colony in the town.

Accordingly, Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi inspected the municipal site measuring 20 guntas in Sapthagiri colony on Wednesday.

They asked the officials to prepare estimates for construction of sheds for parking sanitation vehicles, water servicing station and workshop for taking up repairs, installation of CCTV cameras so that funds could be sought.

He said 60-odd sanitation vehicles would be parked on the new site within one week and they would be taken to the field directly from the site and returned for parking.

Vehicles of visitors, corporators and officials only would be allowed on the premises of the municipal corporation.