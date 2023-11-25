New semiconductor startup cohort of AIC T-Hub launched

November 25, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The AIC T-Hub Foundation has selected startups for semiconductor cohort 2, a six-month programme focussed on chip-level innovation for telecom, IoT, AI and automotive.

Product innovation, patent strength, technological advancement and the experience of the founding team are the parameters based on which startups are selected for the programme, which features group sessions, mentor meets, investor demo days and market access mixers. Additionally, the startups will receive support in the form of MPW (Multi-Project Wafer) assistance, EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tools, access to T-works prototyping labs and opportunities to connect with potential investors and customers.

The new semiconductor cohort will further contribute to India’s technological landscape by supporting 10 startups over the course of six months, T-Hub recently said in a release, which also gave the names of eight startups. The initiative, involving Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and the technology startup incubator, aims to nurture and scale promising semiconductor startups towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector.

“T-Hub is committed to providing startups with the essential support, strategic partnerships and an innovation-rich environment necessary for scaling their semiconductor breakthroughs,” CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

CEO of AIC T-Hub Foundation Rajesh Adla said their goal is to cultivate a vibrant ecosystem that not only inspires but actively engages entrepreneurs to explore the semiconductor domain. Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and others participated in the cohort launch event, T-Hub said.

