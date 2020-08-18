New Secretariat complex estimates likely by weekend

HYDERABAD

18 August 2020 22:55 IST

Retired SE appointed to supervise construction process

The Roads and Buildings department has speeded up the process for preparing the estimates relating to construction of the new integrated secretariat complex.

The department, in consultation with the Chennai-based Oscar and Ponni Architects, is preparing the estimates along with the quantities of materials that will need to be procured for the construction of the new complex. “Estimates of all items that go into the building are being prepared. The tenders will be called once the department completes review of the estimates and gives its go ahead after obtaining the consent of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” a senior official said.

Preparation of the estimates is taking time as the new complex is proposed to be environment-friendly complying with the norms set by the Indian Green Buildings Council. The State Cabinet had already given its approval for spending around ₹ 400 crore on the integrated complex that will have more than 50% space allotted to lawns, landscaping and other green measures.

“We are working round-the-clock to complete the process so that the department can call for tenders. The exercise is likely to be completed before the week-end,” the official said. Meanwhile, the State government has resolved to create a supernumerary post in the R&B department to supervise the construction of the new complex.

Accordingly, a post of the rank of Superintendent Engineer had been sanctioned and it was decided to utilize the services of retired SE M. Satyanarayana. The new post had been created in suppression of three vacant posts of junior technical officers in the R&B department. The supernumerary post had been created for a period of one year and it would lapse as and when one year is completed or till the need ceases whichever is earlier, the government said in its orders.