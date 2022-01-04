New research facility at LVPEI

L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) Hyderabad campus is now equipped with state-of-the-art ophthalmic research biorepository, said to be the first in the country. This facility was set up with generous support from the former dean of Sri Venkateshwara University, Tirupati, K. Ravindranath.

Biorepositories are collections of human tissue for future research on disease mechanisms, therapeutics and diagnostics. The centre, which has been named after the donor, will have all necessary facilities like cyropreservation facilities, freezers, specially trained staff, etc.

“This facility will help us treat blinding diseases in innovative therapies. We can preserve the sanctity of patient samples, develop better molecular mechanisms for both common and rare diseases,” said Sayan Basu, network director of Prof Brien Holden Eye Research Centre, which is a centre for excellence for ocular research in LVPEI, said a press release.