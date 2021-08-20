New RCI Director

New director for RCI

DRDO scientist and programme director at Research Centre Imarat (RCI) U. Raja Babu has been appointed as the director of RCI, the premier avionics laboratory of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, here on Friday. He has been responsible for providing the necessary thrust for designing and developing as well as successful demonstration of the ballistic missiles programme. It was under his leadership that the country’s first anti-satellite missile test A-SAT or ‘Mission Shakti’ was demonstrated, said a press release.