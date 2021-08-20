Hyderabad

New RCI Director

New director for RCI

DRDO scientist and programme director at Research Centre Imarat (RCI) U. Raja Babu has been appointed as the director of RCI, the premier avionics laboratory of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, here on Friday. He has been responsible for providing the necessary thrust for designing and developing as well as successful demonstration of the ballistic missiles programme. It was under his leadership that the country’s first anti-satellite missile test A-SAT or ‘Mission Shakti’ was demonstrated, said a press release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2021 8:15:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/new-rci-director/article36020752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY