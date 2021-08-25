New Pro-VC for UoH

The University of Hyderabad has appointed R.S. Sarraju, head of its Centre for Dalit, Adivasi and Translation Studies, as the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university.

Prof. Sarraju, former head of the department of Hindi, hails from Prathipadu of East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, and graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad (1977) and obtained M.A. degree in Hindi language and literature from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

He submitted his doctoral thesis on ‘The Birth of Novel Literature in India; a comparative and sociological analysis’ and was awarded Ph.D from Andhra University. He started teaching at UoH from 1996 and in 2005-08, he served in Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Moscow, on deputation. There, he taught in Moscow State University and Moscow State University of Humanities.

Prof. Sarraju has specialised in the areas of Functional Hindi, Translation Studies and Comparative Indian Literature. He has published eight books and more than 60 research papers and translated a few works from Hindi to Telugu and vice-versa.