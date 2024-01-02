ADVERTISEMENT

New president of TiE Hyderabad

January 02, 2024 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Srini Chandupatla, who took over as TiE Hyderabad president for 2024 on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Co-founder of Manjeera Digital Systems, angel investor and serial entrepreneur Srini Chandupatla is TiE Hyderabad president for 2024.

Mr. Chandupatla, who took over from Rashida Adenwala on January 1, was the president-elect and vice-president for 2023. His tenure will coincide with the 25th year of TiE Hyderabad.

“Our focus will be on enhancing the TiE Hyderabad brand, fostering innovation and creating a memorable 25th year and an impactful experience for members. We are committed to continuing the mission of empowering entrepreneurs...,” he said.

Managing director of Pagadala Constructions and founder and CEO of Buildersmart.in Rajesh Pagadala has been elected vice president for 2024, the Hyderabad chapter of the global entrepreneurial network said in a release on Monday.

