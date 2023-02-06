ADVERTISEMENT

New premises of SBI office opened

February 06, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara inaugurated the new premises of the bank’s administrative office (AO) Cyberabad in Gachibowli.

Mr. Khara underscored the need to ensure superlative customer service and deliver best customer experience all the time. Staff at the branches were ambassadors of the bank, SBI said in a release on Monday.

As a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the bank, Mr. Khara handed over keys of a 36-seater school bus to Sai Seva Sangh, Moosapet, and a mobile dental care van to Rohini Foundation in the presence of senior officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US