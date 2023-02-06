HamberMenu
New premises of SBI office opened

February 06, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara inaugurated the new premises of the bank’s administrative office (AO) Cyberabad in Gachibowli.

Mr. Khara underscored the need to ensure superlative customer service and deliver best customer experience all the time. Staff at the branches were ambassadors of the bank, SBI said in a release on Monday.

As a part of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of the bank, Mr. Khara handed over keys of a 36-seater school bus to Sai Seva Sangh, Moosapet, and a mobile dental care van to Rohini Foundation in the presence of senior officials.

