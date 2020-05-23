‘New policy aims to abolish Rythu Bandhu’

Regulated farming proposed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is a conspiracy to do away with the Rythu Bandhu scheme after garnering votes in its name, alleged Congress MLA T. Jagga Reddy.

At a press conference here, he said farmers have the right to cultivate what they wish in their lands as they are the best judges and the Chief Minister cannot pass blanket orders on them.

Farmers cannot be blackmailed and the government should remember that they are not depended on the ₹5,000 support from the government, he said.

He argued against imposing any conditions and said the Chief Minister should focus on waiving off the ₹1 lakh loan for every farmer as promised during the elections. Farmers are already suffering with lots of issues and Mr. Rao is not addressing them, and instead is creating new troubles for them, he said.

Why is the Chief Minister diverting them from cultivating maize to cotton that doesn’t give guaranteed returns always, he asked adding farmers were not slaves. “Impact of such statements on the farmers morale would be huge and the government should support them with proper inputs like fertilisers, seeds and water and not new rules,” he said.