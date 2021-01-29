New police stations inaugurated

HYDERABAD

29 January 2021 00:20 IST

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Thursday appreciated the police’s work during COVID - 19 outbreak and said that they have adopted a friendly policing approach.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Nampally Law and Order and Traffic Police Stations. Mr Ali also pointed out that representatives from other States have been coming to Telangana to understand its system of policing. He also said that the Telangana Police is the leading police force in the country. DGP M Mahender Reddy pointed out that the Telangana government has sanctioned as many as 19 law and order police stations and six traffic police stations. A single police system has been implemented in the State. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said four persons have been trained in each police station and that they are working as receptionists who are assisting victims who approach the police station.

Advertising

Advertising