New police station building inaugurated; house site pattas for kin of police martyrs

June 10, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana police emerged as a responsive and modern police force winning wide accolades for people-friendly policing and specialised services of SHE teams for women’s safety, said Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has accorded top priority to law and order after formation of Telangana State and the slew of reforms introduced by the government in the last nine years evolved Telangana police as a role model for the entire country,” he noted.

He was speaking at a function after inaugurating the new building of Raghunadhapalem police station along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Raghunadhapalem mandal headquarters near here on Saturday.

The Minister lauded the Telangana police for harnessing modern technology, mainly the CCTV surveillance system, optimally in crime prevention and detection. Among those present were Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhu, Collector V.P. Gautham and Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier.

House site pattas were handed over to as many as 20 members of families of police martyrs. Later, the Ministers inaugurated the new building of the Tahsildar’s office in Raghunadhapalem and laid the foundation stone for construction of a new Shadi Khana at a cost of ₹4 crore in Khammam.

