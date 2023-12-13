GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New police commissioners take charge in Hyderabad

‘Making Hyderabad drug-free city is top priority’ 

December 13, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Outgoing police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya (right) greeting the newly appointed Hyderabad city police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Outgoing police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya (right) greeting the newly appointed Hyderabad city police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Following a rearrangement by the newly-elected government, the three police chiefs for Hyderabad — Hyderabad City, Rachakonda and Cyberabad — took charge in their respective commissionerates in the city on Wednesday.

Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, a 1994-batch IPS officer, took charge as Hyderabad City commissioner from outgoing officer Sandeep Shandilya.

Mr.Shandilya occupied the office on October 13 as per directions of the Election Commission of India during the crucial phase of the State Assembly elections. He will now head the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

Starting at Bodhan, Nizamabad, as assistant superintendent of police, Mr.Sreenivasa Reddy went on to head the Andhra Pradesh Special Police Battalion; DCP (Traffic), Hyderabad, and special forces such as Greyhounds and OCTOPUS, till he was Additional DG (Organisation & Legal).

Addressing presspersons, after assuming the charge here, Mr. Sreenivasa Reddy said he aims to make the city drug-free. “We will also conduct a meeting with senior fraternity in Tollywood film industry to check drug use. Pubs, restaurants and farmhouses around the city will be our primary focus,” he said.

Improving basic policing with the use of technology and strengthening SHE Teams police for women safety will also be priorities, he said.

In Cyberabad, its Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) Avinash Mohanty, took over the charge as the police commissioner from outgoing officer M. Stephen Raveendra.

A 2005-batch IPS officer, Mr. Mohanty is familiar with Cyberabad limits where he also worked as DCP (Traffic).

Speaking to mediapersons, he said ensuring a safe and secure environment in Cyberabad will be priority. A hub for IT industries, he said the department’s optimum resources will be utilised to deliver people services, fight emerging crimes, investigate financial crimes, and manage traffic.

In Rachakonda police commissionerate, G. Sudheer Babu, a State service officer of the 2001 batch, took charge as its chief. He succeeds D.S. Chauhan.

Prior to his posting as Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) in Hyderabad City, he was Additional Police Commissioner in Rachakonda. He said with the experience and knowledge of various concerns in the jurisdiction, better coordination would be achieved to ensure delivery of services.

Safety of women, peace and security in the limits, fight against drugs, and welfare of the personnel are his focus areas, he said.

