New party is a conspiracy to destabilise TRS government: Gutha

‘People should ensure AP leaders don’t gain scope here’

Launching a new political party is a conspiracy to destabilise the political system in Telangana, which has a stable and successful TRS government, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said on Saturday.

“People of Telangana are vigilant. People should ensure that they (leaders from Andhra Pradesh) don’t gain any scope here,” he said.

Mr. Sukender Reddy was addressing a press conference here, and his statements were in obvious reference to Y.S. Sharmila Reddy’s announcement in Khammam about launching a political party on the birth anniversary of her father and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy.

He observed that their new party was to create differences of opinion in an attempt to gain temporary political benefits.

Mr. Sukender Reddy reacted to a few parts of Ms. Reddy’s speech, in which she criticised the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for making neellu, nidhulu, niyamakalu (water, resources and jobs) a family affair of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and also that Telangana was still under dorala gadila palana.

“Gadila palana ended with Telangana struggle, it now exists in Pulivendula. Telangana is under 100% democratic rule. In the seven-year Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rule, State ranks number one in development in the country. KCR has transformed agriculture and is bearing ₹10,000 crore subsidy on 24-hour electricity,” he said.

He said diversion of Krishna water by taking up Pothireddypadu project was the handiwork of Andhra Pradesh rulers, at a severe loss to Telangana.

Criticising Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy, who is presently canvassing for senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy in the Nagarjunasagar bypoll, who ridiculed him about a constitutional office-holder making political statements, Mr. Sukender Reddy termed him a blackmailer and a benami contractor.

“How a painter became a politician and roams around in Range Rover now speaks a lot for him. Caught in vote-for-cash, he has no right to criticise me,” Mr. Sukender Reddy said.