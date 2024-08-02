ADVERTISEMENT

New Osmania General Hospital to come up at Goshamahal

Published - August 02, 2024 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

The Osmania General Hospital. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the new building for Osmania General Hospital (OGH) will be constructed at Goshamahal. Speaking in the State Assembly on Friday evening, he stated that the government will clear the land which currently houses old police quarters in the Goshamahal area, spanning 30 acres, within the next 15 to 20 days and will then commence construction shortly thereafter.

Revanth Reddy assured that the heritage building of Osmania General Hospital will be preserved. He made these remarks in response to a question from Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi regarding the status of the old and new hospital buildings.

