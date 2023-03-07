New office bearers of CII-TS

March 07, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CMD of CSR Estates C. Shekar Reddy and executive director of Bharat Biotech International Sai D Prasad have been elected chairman and vice chairman respectively of CII Telangana for 2023-24.

A civil engineer with three decades of experience in real estate, including many years contributing inputs to policy making for the sector at both State and national level, Mr. Reddy was vice chairman and membership panel convenor of CII Telangana in 2022-23.

Mr. Prasad has been associated with Bharat Biotech since 2004 and involved in business and product development for several vaccines and biologics, including Covaxin. As Executive Director, he oversees technical operations and product services, CII Telangana said in a release on Tuesday.