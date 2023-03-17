New office bearers of CII-SR

March 17, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Volvo Group India president and managing director Kamal Bali and managing director of Coimbatore-based Chandra Textiles R.Nandini have been elected chairman and deputy chairperson respectively of the Confederation of Indian Industry, southern region (CII-SR) for 2023-24.

Closely associated with CII in various capacities, Mr.Bali was deputy chairman of CII-SR in 2022-23 and chairman of CII Karnataka for 2017-18. He is also associated with several industry, academia and public sector organisations, including as Board Member of Invest Karnataka Forum.

An active member of CII, Ms.Nandini is a member of CII-SR Council and co-chairperson of CII National Council Task Force on Rural Development and Migrant Workforce. She was chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu in 2010-11. She serves on the Board of Cognizant Foundation and and as an independent director on the board of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), CII-SR said in a release on Friday.

