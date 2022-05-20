New office bearers elected for TUWJ Khammam district unit

May 20, 2022 21:26 IST

New office bearers also elected

Vanam Venkateshwarlu and Enugu Venkateshwar Rao have been unanimously elected as the president and general secretary of the district unit of the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ), affiliated to the Indian Journalists Union (IJU), at the third district conference of the TUWJ held here on Friday.

Avula Srinivas and Kanakam Saidulu have been elected as the president and general secretary of the District Electronic Media wing of the TUWJ during the concluding session of the conference. New office-bearers of the district unit were also elected in the conference.

IJU president K Sreenivas Reddy, TUWJ State vice president K Ramnarayana, the leaders of various political parties including CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) district president and Member Legislative Council Tata Madhu, CPI district secretary Potu Prasad, BJP Kisan Morcha State president K Sridhar Reddy, and others attended the inaugural session of the conference.