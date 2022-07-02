New NPA director takes charge

Senior IPS officer A.S. Rajan assumed charge as the director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on Thursday.

Mr. Rajan, who served as special director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) before taking up the new assignment, joined IPS in 1987. He was allotted the Bihar cadre. After serving in Bihar for over a decade, he opted for Central deputation and joined the IB in 1999. He served in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh during his tenure in IB.

He had a three-year stint as Minister (co-ordination) at Indian High Commission in London. Born in a family of general merchants in southern district of Theni in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Rajan is a first-generation graduate.

He studied in a government school at Odaipatti till class 10. After studying Plus Two from Nadar Saraswathi higher secondary school, he completed his graduation from Haji Karutha Rowthar Hawdia college in Uthamapalayam. He secured MA degree with history as major subject from S. Vellaichamy Nadar College in Madurai.

He cracked the Civil Services exam in the first attempt in 1987 and got into IPS. He began his career as trainee IPS officer in Ranchi in the then undivided Bihar state. After serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police, he was posted as SP of Rohtas. Mr. Rajan went on to serve in some of Bihar’s toughest police districts such as Rohtas, Baghalpur, Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad and East Champaran.