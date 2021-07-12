Hyderabad

New names for Warangal notified

The State government on Monday issued a preliminary notification renaming the existing Warangal (Urban) and Warangal (Rural) districts into Hanamkonda and Warangal districts respectively.

The government invited objections and suggestions to the proposal, which includes transfer of four rural mandals to the proposed Hanamkonda district and two urban mandals to the new Warangal district (hitherto Warangal Rural district).

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had received representations from leaders and public to rename and reorganise the two districts during his visit to Warangal on June 21.


