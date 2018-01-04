New Minorities Commission constituted

The Telangana government has reconstituted the State Minorities Commission with Mohammed Qamaruddin as it chairman.

The nine member panel comprises S. Rajarapu Pratap as its vice-chairman and other members include Mohammed Arshad Ali Khan, Vidya Sravanti, Gusty Noria, Bommala Kattaiah and Surender Singh. Mr. Qamaruddin retired as the Department of Social Welfare Department’s engineer-in-chief in 2011.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said: “While a government order has been issued, we will shortly get to know when we will have to take charge. One of the key issues that I intend to take up is the implementation of the existing 4 % reservations in government departments. We will be open to all petitioners from all minority communities and make sure that we do the job to the best of our abilities.”

Old commission

It was early last year that the Abid Rasool Khan led State Minorities Commission was sent an eviction notice. What ensued was a tug of war between Mr. Khan and the Telangana government which considered the term of the panel as ended. Mr. Khan later knocked on the doors of the courts of law, but to no avail.

The then Commission was moved out of the spacious Raghava Sadan on Raj Bhavan Road to a much smaller accommodation for government employees in Erramanzil. There is no clarity on the location of reconstituted commission’s office.