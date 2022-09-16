New member of Coffee Board   

ADVERTISEMENT

CCL Products managing director Challa Srishant has been elected member of the Coffee Board of India.

He was elected representative of instant coffee manufacturers, effective September 9, and will be serving as a member till 2024-25, according to the company, which is one of the largest producers of private label instant coffee.

Mr. Srishant has more than 18 years of experience in international coffee industry and holds directorship in several national and international firms across the world and is engaged in diverse businesses ranging from manufacturing to construction to Information Technology, CCL said in a release on Friday.

“Honoured to be appointed as a member of the Coffee Board of India... look forward to working with the other members of the Board to make the presence of Indian coffee felt in international coffee community,” he said.