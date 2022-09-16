New member of Coffee Board   

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 16, 2022 21:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CCL Products managing director Challa Srishant has been elected member of the Coffee Board of India.

He was elected representative of instant coffee manufacturers, effective September 9, and will be serving as a member till 2024-25, according to the company, which is one of the largest producers of private label instant coffee.

Mr. Srishant has more than 18 years of experience in international coffee industry and holds directorship in several national and international firms across the world and is engaged in diverse businesses ranging from manufacturing to construction to Information Technology, CCL said in a release on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Honoured to be appointed as a member of the Coffee Board of India... look forward to working with the other members of the Board to make the presence of Indian coffee felt in international coffee community,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app