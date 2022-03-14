‘New medical colleges to come to rescue of students going abroad for MBBS’

March 14, 2022 21:13 IST

Around 700 students from Telangana have recently returned from war-hit Ukraine

With government medical colleges set to be established in 33 districts of Telangana, students of the State would not need to go abroad to pursue medicine, said Health Minister T. Harish Rao in the State Assembly on Monday.

According to official information, around 700 students from the State have recently returned from war-hit Ukraine. A majority of them had migrated to the country to pursue MBBS. Mr Harish Rao said the struggles faced by the students in returning home were indescribable.

Besides Ukraine, students from here go to China and Philippines to pursue medicine. He blamed the Telugu Desam Party and the Congress for the situation which would not have arisen had the erstwhile State government decided to open medical colleges in all districts.

Mr Harish Rao said seats for MBBS course has gone up to 1,640, post graduate course to 938, and super specialty seats to 153. The number of undergraduate seats will increase over the next two academic years as more medical colleges will be opened. Eight new colleges will become functional from the next academic year, and an equal number subsequently.

Highlighting the Central government’s neglect of the State, the Minister stated that though 171 medical colleges were sanctioned across India, none was approved for Telangana. The Centre has sanctioned ₹200 crore grant for each of the medical colleges.