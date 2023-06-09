HamberMenu
New medical college: MARB issues Letter of Intent

June 09, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted a Letter of Intent (LoI) for starting MBBS course with an annual intake of 100 seats at the new government medical college in Karimnagar for the academic year 2023-24.

Sources said the LoI, dated June 8, gave approval for the establishment of the new medical college in Karimnagar under the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), a Warangal-based public university. The principal of the medical college had appeared for a virtual hearing on Wednesday.

The commission has begun the process of obtaining undertaking/essential documents for the issue of Letter of Permission for starting/increasing seats for 2023-24 academic year.

