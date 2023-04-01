ADVERTISEMENT

New MD of Bhagyanagar Gas

April 01, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ram Mohan Rao Karnati, managing director, Bhagyanagar Gas  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Oil and gas industry veteran Ram Mohan Rao Karnati is the new managing director of Bhagyanagar Gas (BGL).

Mr. Karnati, who has 35 years experience in the industry, has been appointed as the MD with effect from March 23, the company said in a release. Prior to joining BGL, he was heading the Contracts and Procurement Department at GAIL (India) as executive director. He is also a serving director on the board of GAIL Gas, which is a subsidiary of GAIL (India), and Bengal Gas Company (BGCL).

