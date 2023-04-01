HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New MD of Bhagyanagar Gas

April 01, 2023 05:22 am | Updated 05:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Ram Mohan Rao Karnati, managing director, Bhagyanagar Gas 

Ram Mohan Rao Karnati, managing director, Bhagyanagar Gas  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Oil and gas industry veteran Ram Mohan Rao Karnati is the new managing director of Bhagyanagar Gas (BGL).

Mr. Karnati, who has 35 years experience in the industry, has been appointed as the MD with effect from March 23, the company said in a release. Prior to joining BGL, he was heading the Contracts and Procurement Department at GAIL (India) as executive director. He is also a serving director on the board of GAIL Gas, which is a subsidiary of GAIL (India), and Bengal Gas Company (BGCL).

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.