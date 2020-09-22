New managing committee elected

Safeguarding plot owners interests, say office bearers

The Happy Homes Plot Owners’ Welfare Association (HHPOWA), representing over 3000 plot owners of Happy Homes layout at Medchal, has elected its new managing committee. The registered members of the association overwhelmingly endorsed the team in an online initiative at the beginning of September.

A.Ramakrishna is elected as president, Amarnath Reddy as vice president, N.Venkata Ramana Rao as general secretary, N.Emmanuel Raju as joint secretary and D.Srinivas is treasurer. The executive members have been drawn from each of the ventures in Happy Homes thus giving it a truly representative nature.

The HHPOWA has been leading a major effort to safeguard the interest of plot owners who have invested substantially, having acquired plots from Happy Homes Venture Pvt. Ltd., between 2001 and 2007.

As the developer abandoned the venture without notice to the plot owners, leaving several unfulfilled assurances of development, the Association has been actively pursuing with the government officials to reclaim their land from encroachers and also regularize their plots, some of which are claimed to be government and assigned lands, a note said.s