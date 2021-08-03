Minister V. Srinivas Goud visiting Palampet on Tuesday. RAMAKRISHNA G

03 August 2021 23:10 IST

Buffer zone to come up near Ramappa temple

The inscription of Ramappa temple in Palampet as a Unesco World Heritage Site seems to have set in motion a new love for heritage in Telangana.

“Our government will create Telangana Heritage Circuit. We are striving to improve visibility of Telangana’s heritage and culture and this recognition is a testament to that,” said V. Srinivas Goud, Minister for Tourism and Culture. He shared that the government would acquire land near the temple to create a buffer zone as mandated by Unesco.

Earlier, the Ministers and local politicians participated in a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of the temple. Speaking on the occasion, Minister E. Dayakar Rao hoped that the number of tourists visiting Ramappa would increase and it was a sign that Telangana is finally getting its due.

Recalling the long struggle to get the Unesco tag, Congress MLA D. Anasuya spoke on the efforts by Kakatiya Heritage Trust and B.V. Papa Rao for lobbying with diplomats and documentation and help by the Archaeological Survey of India.