New lift irrigation scheme in Nagarkurnool

The Irrigation Department has issued orders for taking up a detailed investigation and preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for the construction of Markandeya lift irrigation scheme by drawing water from the existing Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme.

In the orders issued by Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar here on Thursday, the permission for taking detailed investigation and preparing a DPR was issued based on a proposal sent by the Engineer-in-Chief.

According to officials, the new lift irrigation scheme is proposed to irrigate about 6,000 acres land in Bijinepally mandal of Nagarkurnool district by drawing 0.5 tmc ft water from Kalwakurthy lift, which draws water from Srisailam reservoir. The new lift irrigation scheme was promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during an election rally at Nagarkurnool in December 2018. The promise was made in response to a request by Nagarkurnool legislator Marri Janardhan Reddy. The new lift proposes to irrigate about 6,000 acres in five villages and 17 hamlets of Bijinapally mandal as the area is not covered under Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme.