New lease of life for amputees, 50 artificial limbs distributed in Khammam

Giving a new lease of life to several amputees, who lost their mobility due to road accidents, diabetic ulcer and various other reasons, as many as 50 artificial limbs were distributed to the needy at a programme held at the Rotary Artificial Limb Centre (RALC) in Khammam on Friday.

US-based NGO Chirag Youth Club sponsored a total of 200 artificial limbs for the needy in old undivided Khammam district and elsewhere in the State, sources said.

Of these, 50 artificial limbs were handed over to the amputees by MLC Tata Madhu.

Speakers at the programme lauded the support extended by the donors, Bellam Madhu, CEO, BELTECH, US, and his daughter Naisha Bellam, president of Chirag Youth Chapter, Washington DC, to the amputees.

They were all praise for Mr. Bellam Madhu, who hails from Khammam district, for his philanthropic gesture and Ms. Naisha, who contributed her pocket money to support the cause.

RALC chairman Malladi Vasudev and others were present.