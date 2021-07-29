New ISB dean, Taipei centre team meet KTR

HYDERABAD

29 July 2021 00:00 IST

A team from Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai led by its director general Ben Wang and the new dean of Indian School of Business Madan Pillutla on Wednesday had separate meetings with Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao here and discussed measures to enhance cooperation between their respective institutions and the State government.

A release from the Minister’s office said Mr.Wang appreciated the steps initiated by Telangana government to improve the Ease of Doing Business levels. TECC would facilitate a virtual event with important organisations in Taiwan across electronics, electric vehicles and other tech domains followed by a physical event in Taipei once the travel restrictions are relaxed, he said.

Mr.Rao said “we can work with industry and trade organisations of Taiwan to help set up the first Taiwan specific industrial cluster in India. This would help bring more Taiwanese investments into the State.”

Advertising

Advertising

On the meeting with ISB dean, the Minister tweeted the team led by Mr.Pillutla apprised about various initiatives ISB is taking up with the State government.

Wings India 2022

In another tweet, Mr.Rao said FICCI secretary general Dilip Chenoy accompanied by co-chairman of FICCI Telangana State Council Murali Krishna Reddy met him and held discussions on the forthcoming World Expo in Dubai and Wings India 2022.