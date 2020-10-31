Hyderabad

New Indane LPG refill booking number

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has launched a common phone number (7718955555) for its Indane LPG customers across the country to book refills.

It would mean that even if the customers move their residence from one telecom circle to another across States their Indane refill booking number will remain the same. This common number for booking refills — through SMS and IVRS — is an important step to enhance customer convenience and improve ease of ordering the refills. It will be available round-the-clock, a release from the public sector oil company said.

Consequently, the existing system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking the refills will be discontinued on October 31 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills will be in force. The release said Indane bookings can be done only from the customer’s registered mobile number.

