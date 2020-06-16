Hyderabad

New in-charge V-C for MANUU

Ayub Khan has relinquished the post of Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University. Taking the charge from him is Fatima Begum from Department of Education and Training and the senior most professor of the varsity.

Prof. Khan joined MANUU in March 2019 as Pro Vice-Chancellor and took over as in-charge V-C from February 28 this year, succeeding Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz. He will rejoin his parent department of mathematics at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

In-charge registrar S.M. Rahmatullah presented a memento to him.

