New iconic landmark added to Karimnagar, cable-stayed bridge inaugurated

June 22, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Karimnagar cable-stayed bridge. Photo: Twitter/@KTRBRS

A 500-metre cable-stayed bridge, billed as the iconic landmark and newest selfie spot, was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K. T. Rama Rao in Karimnagar on June 21 night.

The cable bridge was constructed across the Manair River at the cost of ₹224 crore, adding a stunning attraction to the picturesque surroundings of the Lower Manair Dam in the town.

It will help reduce the distance between Karimnagar and Warangal by a few kilometres. A dynamic lighting system and an iconic fountain are the striking features of the newly inaugurated bridge.

The Minister inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre and laid the foundation stone for the digital library to be constructed at a cost of ₹7 crore under the Smart City Project in the town.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) office, the Minister said the cable-stayed bridge has added a new landmark to Karimnagar.

Works on the Manair River Front Development Project taken up at a cost of ₹480 crore are progressing at a brisk pace, he said, adding that it will transform the LMD surroundings into a most sought-after recreational zone.

