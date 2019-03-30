New hope for patients with lung ailments

With lung diseases becoming one of the leading causes of death worldwide, Gleneagles Global Hospitals launched an Institute of Advanced Lung Disease here on Friday to provide comprehensive treatment for the end stage lung diseases.

Lack of awareness about pulmonary diseases is leading to underestimating the disease prevalence and it is resulting in high disease progression and poor management. For the end stage lung diseases, Global Hospitals is now offering advanced treatments like lung transplant and stem cell therapy, said Dr. Tapaswi Krishna P., consultant pulmonologist.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr. Ravindranath, chairman of Gleneagles Global Hospitals, said after their success in lung transplants at Global Hospitals in Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, they have launched the institute in Hyderabad. Lung transplant surgeries would start once they get the licence. “It has been our practice to start a flagship programme in one centre, perfect it and replicate it in other centres,” he said.

The institute would offer comprehensive care with multidisciplinary team, including physician, surgeon, rehab team, dietician, physiotherapist and psychologist.

Respiratory diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) have been emerging as major health problems and chronic respiratory diseases are also on rise in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts, due to pollution. But Hyderabad is much better compared to other metros, doctors present at the event said.

Dr. Vijil Rahulan, senior transplant pulmonologist, said there was no hope for patients with end stage lung disease and they had to depend on oxygen supplementation, medical management but now, lung transplant is a viable option.

The cost of lung transplant is high as apart from transplant surgery, it would require at least two weeks of hospital stay and constant monitoring as it is a difficult surgery with risk of infection high.