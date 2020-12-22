New GHMC members’ names to be notified in Jan.

HYDERABAD

22 December 2020

The term of the existing body expires on Feb. 10

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has decided to publish the names of newly-elected ward members (corporators) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the gazette after January 10 next, stating that the existing body cannot be dissolved before the expiry of its five-year term on February 10 next.

According to highly-placed sources in the election body, they have arrived at the decision after scrutinising the provisions already in place.

The provisions that have driven the TSEC authorities to the decision include – the first meeting of GHMC shall be held within a month of publication of names of elected members in the gazette, which would also enable the existing body to complete its term.

Interestingly, the TSEC’s decision comes on the day, Tuesday, on which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a letter to the election body to publish the names of newly-elected members in the gazette immediately.

“In case the names of elected members are published in the gazette before January 10 next, the first meeting has to be held before February 10 next in which the election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts is held”, the sources said. Consequent upon the election of new Mayor and Deputy Mayor the existing body would get dissolved and the term of the new body would commence.

The provision of election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the first meeting of the newly-elected ward members’ (corporators) council is mandatory as also the commencement of the five-year term of the newly-elected members from the date of the first meeting, as per the Constitutional and GHMC Act relating to indirect elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Explaining that the last ordinary elections to GHMC were held in January/February 2016, the TSEC authorities said its five-year term had commenced on February 11, 2016, and would expire on February 10, 2021. Article 243-U(3)(a) of the Constitution mandates the SEC to hold elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) before expiry of the existing body’s term and Section 7(1) of GHMC Act stipulates that elections to GHMC shall be held within three months before expiry of its term.

Keeping in view such statutory provisions, the Telangana State Election Commission had notified elections to GHMC before expiry of its term on November 11 and the results were declared on December 4. Under Section 90(1) of GHMC Act the first meeting of the newly-elected members after ordinary elections including indirect election to offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor shall be held within a month of publication of the newly-elected members’ names in the gazette, the Telangana State Election Commission sources said.

The authorities have also explained that Section 88 (b) of the GHMC Act also defines when to hold first meeting of the newly-elected members in the gazette and Article 243-U (1) stipulates that every ULB shall continue for five years from the appointed date for its first meeting.