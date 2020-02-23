New GHMC Act listed for budget session

HYDERABAD

23 February 2020 00:01 IST

Aimed at providing better civic amenities, transparency in administration

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has announced that a new GHMC Act will be introduced in the coming budget session of the Legislative Assembly after incorporation of all rules and regulations from the Telangana Municipal Act.

The objective is to provide better civic amenities and transparency in administration, he said while addressing a review meeting here on Saturday.

The Minister has asked Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials to brainstorm and submit a report with items to be included in the new GHMC Act, including the Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS).

Several positive changes could be brought about with this Act, apart from improving delivery system, accountability and quality of work, Mr.Rama Rao said.

Reviewing the ongoing works in the city, he asked officials to ensure completion pertaining to link roads and slip roads by April 15.

On land acquisition, he instructed the officials to issue all notices of a particular project in a single day so that it is easy to take action on time. He directed zonal commissioners to be well acquainted with the ongoing works in their jurisdiction and coordinate for early completion.

He also asked the zonal commissioners and engineering officials to prepare a plan of action on grounding and completion of works pertaining to SRDP and CRMP, synchronising all other departments for shifting of utilities. He then issued directions for construction of four burial grounds in each zone and for providing more Basti Dawakhanas.

Mr.Rama Rao reviewed works such as footpath development, public toilets, bus shelters, road development, modernisation of graveyards, sanitation, desilting of nalas, lake protection and development, junction improvement, vending zones, water harvesting, construction waste, among others.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Deputy Mayor Md. Baba Fasiuddin, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and all zonal commissioners and additional commissioners were present at the meeting.