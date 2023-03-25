New General Officer Commanding for TASA-Secunderabad

March 25, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Major General Rakesh Manocha took over as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in Secunderabad on Saturday.

The General Officer, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned into ‘The Grenadiers’ Regiment in 1989. He is a graduate of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and has attended the Naval Higher Command course at Goa and Advanced Professional Programme in Administration at the Indian Institute of Publication Administration, New Delhi.

He has vast experience in counter-insurgency operations in the Kashmir Valley and has commanded his battalion in the Desert sector. The officer has the unique privilege of raising an independent Infantry Brigade along the Northern Borders.

He has also tenanted several staff and instructional appointments in different operational environments. He was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card for Gallantry while serving with the Rashtriya Rifles. He has also been awarded Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished services.