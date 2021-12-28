New flyover in Hyderabad dedicated to APJ Abdul Kalam

HYDERABAD

28 December 2021 20:37 IST

1.36-km structure, built under Strategic Road Development Plan, cost ₹80 cr.

A flyover near the Owaisi Hospital junction, part of a series of structures planned to facilitate hassle-free travel from the international airport to the eastern part of the city, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao, along with his Cabinet colleagues Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Sabitha Indra Reddy, and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, launched the flyover and named it the APJ Abdul Kalam Flyover, in memory of the former president of India, who had worked in DRDO located in close vicinity.

The 1.36-km flyover, built under the Strategic Road Development Plan, cost ₹80 crore, of which ₹63 crore was the construction cost and the remaining spent on property acquisition, a note from GHMC informed. The flyover was built using pre-cast parts, except for the foundation, owing to the heavy traffic flow on the road, it said.

Seven structures have been planned between Aramghar and L.B.Nagar, including the flyover between Nalgonda Crossroads and Owaisi junction, extension of Chandrayangutta flyover, another flyover between Aramghar and Zoo park, ROB at Falaknuma and RUB at Uppuguda. The remaining structures will also be completed by March 2022 and brought into use, the statement informed, citing chief engineer Devanand.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor M.Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi, D.Sudheer Reddy, MLCs Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri, Mirza Riyaz Ul Effendi, Yegge Mallesham and Boggarapu Dayanand attended the event apart from GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, engineer in chief R. Sreedhar and other GHMC officials.